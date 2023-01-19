  • Thursday, 19th January, 2023

BBTitans Update: Big Brother Stuns Titans with New Housemates 

By Vanessa Obioha 

Four new housemates were introduced to the Big Brother Titans house this evening. The titans were having their Thursday pool party when the new housemates Sandra, Miracle Op, Theo and Blue Avia walked in dressed like Ninjas and carrying trays of snacks.

At first, the housemates were at loss on what the supposed Ninjas were all about. Slowly, they began to undress as the music amplified.

On seeing they were new additions, the housemates screamed in a mixture of surprise and joy. 

It is yet unknown if the new housemates are fake or real.

