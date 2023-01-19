Bauchi Speaker Optimistic PDP ‘ll Emerge Majority in Assembly

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge as the majority in the forthcoming general election in the state.

Sulaiman, who is also the chairman, Conference of Nigerian Speakers of Houses of Assembly, pointed out that due to the governor’s good leadership qualities, some of the APC lawmakers defected to the PDP which increased their number from eight to 15 out of the 31 members.

According to him, “By the grace of God, the state Governor, Bala Mohammed will not win the contest alone but all the party’s standard bearers are going to emerge victorious at the end of the February and March general election.”

The Speaker, who was speaking during the governor’s tour in Jama’are Local Government Area of the state yesterday

said Governor Mohammed has done tremendously well to warrant being re-elected.

Sulaiman said when Mohammed came on board, the PDP had only eight members of the House of Assembly out of the total number of 31.

He enjoined the electorate in the state to use their votes wisely by electing all the PDP candidates from top to bottom.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Jama’are town, Governor Mohammed said he was deeply touched and fulfilled by the love shown to him, adding that Jama’are people should ensure that their votes go to the presidential candidate of the party, himself and all other candidates of the party in the upcoming elections.

“Honestly, on behalf of myself and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, senatorial, Reps and House of Assembly candidates, we have nothing to say than to thank God for the love you have shown us,” he said.