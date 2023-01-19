APC, PDP Trade Words over Seal off of Campaign Venue in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC), and its rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, yesterday, traded words over alleged denial of use of their campaign venue in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

While the APC mocked the PDP-led government for allegedly sealing off its proposed campaign venue for fear of defeat, the PDP, on its part, lambasted the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Tonye Cole, saying Rivers people could not rely on his assumed leadership.

According to a statement by the spokesman for the Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, Sogbeye Eli, PDP announcing the sealing of the venue, was an alleged expression of fear of defeat in the elections.

Eli said, “The PDP Council Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, has ordered the sealing of the Tipper Park at Okomoko, hours after the LGA chapter of the All Progressives Congress played host to the kick-off of the state-wide gubernatorial campaigns of Tonye Cole, and his deputy, Dr. Innocent Barikor.

“Clearly intimidated and confounded by the overwhelming turnout of Etche APC faithful at the campaign grounds, the anti-democratic elements, who blocked traditional campaign venues across the state via the draconian Executive Orders 21 and 22 issued by Governor Nyesom Wike, could have forced the hands of the Council Chairman, a younger brother to the APC House of Assembly candidate for Etche Constituency 2, Hon Charles Anyanwu, to seal the Park.

“Ironically, the same PDP mocked at the decision of the APC to host the governorship campaign rally at the Tipper Park today,” the APC in Rivers State, added.

However, reacting to the APC statement, the Director of Publicity and Communications of the PDP campaign council, Ogbonna Nwuke, said the Cole has proven that he had nothing to offer to the Rivers people.

“Those people, who gathered at Chokocho on Tuesday were neither Etche indigenes nor Rivers people. They were assembled from neighboring states, paid to wear APC colours and brought to Etche to masquerade like Etche people,” he said.

He said the Etche people had long turned their backs on the APC, stressing that, “They are firmly with the PDP, which is busy delivering projects and fulfilling promises made to Rivers people.

“Interestingly, the flag-bearer of the APC, Tonye Cole said in a video, which has gone viral that Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi, who could not be found on stage was ‘sharing something.’

“Rivers people know the truth about a party that promised them a deep Seaport, an Industrial railway park, a University of Transportation and a railway link to Maiduguri that were never delivered”.