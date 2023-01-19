A Man of Integrity, our Preferred Presidential Candidate, Says Wike

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has re-stated that soon he and his allies will unveil their preferred presidential candidate, saying that the person must be a man of integrity.

He said that who they will support is someone who keeps his word and will not renege on any agreement brokered.

The Rivers State governor stated this yesterday, at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-off campaign held at Rumuji-Odegwe, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Wike urged some leaders of the state like Sergeant Awuse, who declared that party stalwarts were are anxiously waiting for directive on the presidential election, to continue to exercise patience while the decision on their preferred presidential candidate will be concluded soon.

He said: “Chief Awuse has said, “ we are tired of waiting.” Indeed we are tired of waiting. But don’t worry. You’ve been patient. Your being patient will not be taken for granted. The bell will soon ring. When you hear the bell, listen to where the bell is coming from and go and do what you have been told to do.

“I can assure you all these buccaneers, all these vampires, we will teach them a lesson. All those who said Rivers State is not important, we’ll tell them that Rivers State is important. If you play with us, we’ll play with you. If they play with us, we’ll play with them. Enough is enough.

“So let me apologise and plead with Ohna, Nne-New-Eli Emohua Local Government, it is almost time, endure. Very soon you’ll hear and I can assure them, no going back.”

The governor said he has been waiting patiently for those who threatened to expel him from the PDP to act out their threat. He noted that those issuing such threat are not oblivious that PDP is already polarised, saying that taking such action against him and his allies will lead to the extinction of the party.

The Rivers State governor informed that the people that the state has what it takes to withstand those he described as buccaneers and vampires already in the stock-in-trade of selling their conscience for pot of pottage.

Speaking on the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Rivers State, sir Siminialayi Fubara, the governor asserted that he has been part of his administration, well knowledgeable of working government and posed to consolidate on the gains recorded.

Governor Wike said together with Fubara he has scheduled a meeting with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to finalise the award of contract to dualise the Emohua by East-West Road to Tema in Asari-Toru LGA. This, according to him, will be in addition to other projects his administration has delivered in Emohua Local Government Area.

The governor mentioned that the Emohua Secondary School demolished by the administration of his predecessor is being reconstructed.

He said some other projects delivered in the area by his administration include the Isiodu road, Rumuodogo one and two roads, Elele-Alimini internal roads, Campus of Rivers State University sited in the area, Eba- Isiokpo road and the Akpabu -Odido road.

In his address, Fubara thanked Emohua people for their show of solidary and solicited support that will translate into wining votes for his governorship bid.

He assured the people that the next administration under him hopefully will sustain the security already experienced in Emohua, and will ensure issues of kidnappings are a thing of the past.