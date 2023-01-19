2023 : Oyo SDP Guber Candidate, Lana, Confident of Victory

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Mr. Michael Lana, has expressed confidence that the party would defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties in the 2023 elections and deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Lana gave the assurance while addressing a crowd of party’s stakeholders and members from across the state at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, who staged sensitisation rally across the state capital.

The rally, which took off at exactly 8 a.m. at Oojo Roundabout, Ibadan, headed towards Sango through Bodija, Total Garden, Mokola, Beere, and eventually terminated at the historical Mapo Hall, where the party supporters were addressed.

The walk was led by prominent leaders of the party, including the vice presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Yusuf Salisu Buhari; the South-west Chairman, Chief Alani Silas; the state party Chairman, Mr. Michael Okunlade; the deputy governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Aloyinlapa, and other candidates of the

party.

Lana, who used the occasion to highlight his agenda to move the state forward, said if elected, the focus of his administration would be on education, health, agriculture and security, stating that he is out to make life better for the people of the state.

While maintaining that he is different from the other candidates given his disposition to tackle the challenges facing the state from the root, he warned that the state cannot afford another four years of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration, which to him has moved the state backward on all the indices of development.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, insisted that his agenda for the state put him in a good stead to win the election, stating that the SPD is not new to the people and they know that the party is the only one to bring hope to them.

According to him, “ I have no doubt in my mind that our party, the SDP, would coast home to victory in Oyo State during the elections as the people are eagerly waiting to send the present government of Governor Seyi Makinde packing from the Agodi Government House as it has disappointed the people by succeeding in moving the state backward.”