Uvest is Building A Home for Millennials

Where’s the happiest place on earth? A quick Google search would reveal Disneyland as the answer. “Guests of all ages and all cultures are invited to leave their worries and daily life at the edge of Disney property and enter a land of fun, fantasy and imagination. With Character interactions, thrilling attractions and exciting experiences, Walt Disney World is often described as the happiest place on Earth.”

While Disneyland is a tourist location driving demand with fantasy and imagination, imagine a residential abode driven by art and luxury. Instead of fantasy and imagination, real art and creators of art would be the major theme of this abode.

Art has been a significant export from Nigeria to the international community. Musicians, painters, actors and several others are included in the mix. A huge chunk of those breaking ground across geographical locations are millennials – young and bold humans clearing the path before them and achieving feats.

According to a statement by the company, Uvest, is a startup real estate technology company has begun moves to cement the place of these contemporary art icons using Real Estate.

The project of the company aligns with Uvest’s mission to promote premium value all around the globe.

The statement also that the Millennial City is a 25-acre piece of fertile real estate located at the Ketu-Epe axis of Lagos State strategically positioned near the biggest government projects in Epe, adding that those are huge perks to the worth of Millenial City but they are not the major theme of this project by Uvest.

The statement hinted that with a project called Millennial City, Uvest is celebrating the young and bold who choose to step out of the norm – and do the extraordinary.

The statement remarked that Uvest chose this theme to celebrate Nigerians who choose to strive – and not just when they’re dead, noting that Uvest is celebrating their legacy while they are alive.

According to the statement, “This project is inspired by Art and Nigerians, Popular and contemporary icons like Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun – Wizkid, Asisat Osoala, David Hundeyin, Chimamanda Adichie, Wole Soyinka, and many other icons in various spheres of influence.

“Uvest will also build a community around this project by partnering and collaborating with talented young designers, artists, and craftsmen to design a 2000sqm estate wall that features raw creativity inspired by African contemporary art.

“Millennial City was launched by Uvest on December 13, 2022. After successfully serving over 300 young people across eight estates, Uvest created Millennial City to serve her primary audience – the millennials further. This project is surely not a miss as demonstrated by the success of the pre launch phase that lasted from November 28, 2022, to December 12, 2022.

“Asides from being art-themed, Millennial City is planned to be a luxury location that features state-of-the-art amenities significant to millennials. Theme parks, underground wiring, gyms, and even outdoor sports centres. While being art-themed, Millennial City is to provide the best living conditions for residents.

“The timing for this project is perfect as it goes hand in hand with the Lagos State Government’s particular interest in developing Epe. Asides from the road network being particularly seamless, the LASG have multiple huge projects in the Epe axis.

“These projects are guaranteed to drive demand and development into the axis due to the opportunities inherent. Many of these projects are in the construction stage including but not limited to the Epe Airport, the Food Logistics Hub, the Lekki deep sea port and many others.

“Millennial City is also in its development phase and has gained significant traction since the prelaunch phase till now. Gatehouse construction is already underway with the fullscale layout plans for the 25 acres being prepared.

“It is worthy of note that Millenial City is 100% free from Government acquisition as it is located in one of the few areas of Epe that is purely residential despite being close to the government projects. Millennial City by Uvest is a timely project that is addressing a particular need across the young demographic in one of the biggest cities in Africa – and doing this in a stylishly memorable way.”