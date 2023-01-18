Uproar as Court Sentences Vulcaniser to Death for Robbing Nurse of N57,000





Rebecca Ejifoma

There has been uproar on social media after an Ikeja Special Offences Court presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada, yesterday sentenced 32-year-old vulcaniser Chidozie Onyinchiz to death by hanging for robbing a nurse of N57,000.

Dada held that the prosecution had proved the three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and membership of an unlawful society against Onyinchiz.

She said the convict’s attempt to wriggle out of the charges was futile.

This, she said, was because he had earlier confirmed to the police at Igando, Lagos, that his victim, Veronica Uwayzor sighted him and they both recognised each other at the time of the offence.

The defendant had stated that the complainant pointed at him as one of the boys armed with a pair of scissors and forcefully snatched her bag containing N57,000 at Akesan Bus Stop.

The complainant had stated that neither the defendant nor his accomplice, Ediri Endurance, (still at large) wore masks which made it possible for her to recognise Onyinchiz a few hours after the robbery.

In his first statement at Igando Police Station, the defendant confirmed that he is a vulcaniser and that he and Ediri went to Akesan Bus Stop on the day of the robbery.

Onyinchiz also conceded belonging to an unlawful society. He admitted, “This is my first time coming to Akesan to steal. I was initiated into Eiye Confraternity in 2009 but I have not killed before.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have faulted the judgment, while some described it as biased, and utterly harsh.

These distraught Nigerians on Instagram reminded the court to go after those who have siphoned public funds among others and still roaming the streets.

Gombe Gov Appoints LG Caretaker Chairmen

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of caretaker chairmen for the 11 local government councils in the state.

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi.

According to a press release that was issued by Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Mr. Ismaila Uba Misilli, which was made available to journalists yesterday, the new appointees included Mr. Abubakar Usman Barambu, Akko LGA; Mr. Garba Umar Garus, Balanga LGA and Ms. Margret Bitrus for Billiri LGA.

Others are Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa, Dukku LGA; Mr. Ibrahim Adamu Cheldu, Funakaye LGA; Mr. Aliyu Usman Haruna, Gombe LGA, and Mr. Faruk Aliyu Umar for Kaltungo LGA.

They also include Mr. Ibrahim Buba, Kwami LGA; Salisu Shu’aibu Dendele, Nafada LGA; Mr. Yohanna Nahari, Shongom LGA and Mr. Garba Usman for Y/Deba LGA.

According to the SSG, all the appointments take immediate effect.