The Breakthrough Story of Ramos Realty CEO

After finishing school in 2015, Ramos Adeyinka struggled to find a job,he applied for multinationals and banks but nothing came through and so due to the hard times and off course the hunger that accompanied the hard times.

In 2017 he started selling lands in Ibeju Lekki, from there he moved into selling houses and little by little everything snowballed into the Ramos Realty of today.

His early years were the most challenging of his life because of his body structure, clients hardly listened to him because of how lean and skinny he looked and therefore he lost a lot of deals.

No matter how much he pitched, they always had a one line response

“we will get back to you”

and they never did.

Once he closed a deal worth hundreds of millions but the client didn’t pay him any commission, this was very shattering but he didn’t quit, instead he worked harder and his hard work began to pay off. Now, Ramos Realty is in Nigeria and Dubai and they are planning to open up sites in other parts of the world.

Adeyinka said the key to success in the real estate industry is to be able to deliver the best possible service to your clients.

He said: “Understand what you are selling and understand your customer, If you satisfy 10 clients, you can expect at least 6 to 7 referrals and that’s how to grow”

Advising the younger generation, Ramos stated that getting to the top is not a cakewalk. It takes a lot of hardwork and grit. You have to keep at it even on days when you feel like giving up. Don’t be afraid of failure,you can fail but you have to fail fast. Learn from it and do better. And never stop learning. Absorb knowledge like a sponge and apply it to your daily life.