Pay Our Severance Allowance, Amosun’s Aides Beg Gov Abiodun



*Urge gov to fulfil pledge made Sept 2022

Special Assistants that served the Amosun administration have written to Governor Dapo Abiodun to offset their severance gratuity.

The political office holders served the Ogun State Government between 2015 and 2019.

Governor Abiodun met with the former aides of the ex-governor on September 1, 2022 and promised to offset their severance gratuity.

In the earlier letter obtained by our correspondent, which was signed by four aides of the former governor, the public servants paid a glowing tribute to the current administration.

“We wish to place on record our appreciation of your giant strides since May 29, 2019. In particular, we note the construction of the all-important Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange road, among other massive construction projects going on across the state. No one can ignore the fact that you not only retained the 2,000 workers employed by the previous administration but went ahead to pay them nine-month salaries, which pleasantly surpassed expectations of the citizens of Ogun State. The rare gesture confirms your human kindness.

“We earnestly appeal to Your Excellency to pay our Severance Allowance. Many of us resigned our jobs in order to serve our state. As the current helmsman, you would have taken cognisance of our plight during the four years of our faithful and selfless service. As we noted in our earlier letter on the subject matter, dated 6th June 2019, we humbly plead with Your Excellency to kindly offset the SEVERANCE in order to encourage sacrificial service to the good people of Ogun State by public office holders.”

Speaking to journalists in Ilaro, a former Special Assistant who craved anonymity said the political office holders under ex-governor Amosun passed through untold financial hardship. The former governor, he said, “serially denied them their legitimate entitlements.”

“The most unfortunate thing is that Amosun diverted our remunerations to myriad of projects which he himself later abandoned at a loss both to us and the state.”

The former office holder praised Governor Abiodun for paying, as and when due, running costs to MDAs and his political appointees in sharp contrast with the former administration.

He appealed to the governor to fulfil his pledge to the former Special Assistants, who have waited in expectation for four solid years.