Masari Directs Security Agencies to Rescue Abducted Worshippers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has directed security agencies in the state to rescue worshippers who were abducted by terrorists last Sunday in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

Masari, who gave the directive, when he met with heads of security agencies at the Government House, urged them to do everything humanly possible to ensure that the victims were rescued and reunited with their families.

THISDAY had reported that some group of terrorists stormed the New Life for All Church in Mai-Tsauni community of Kankara and abducted 25 worshippers, leaving the pastor of the church, Daniel Danbai with varying degrees of injuries during service.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, had in a statement, said only eight worshippers were abducted while preparing to go to church last.

Thus, Masari, in a statement on last night by his Director-General on New Media, Al-amin Isa, added that the state government and security agencies were investigating the circumstances that led to the attack.

He said the state government, in collaboration with the security agencies, had adopted new measures to reinforce security that were aimed at ensuring that all places of worship were properly manned and adequately protected in the state.

The governor, who reiterated that the state government had engaged additional 1,900 fully trained vigilantes, who would be deployed to the security-prone areas of the state in order to prevent a reoccurrence, urged traditional and community leaders to provide the security agencies with information on the criminal elements operating within their domains.

“The state government and security agencies are studying the factors that led to the attack and wish to assure the public that they will do everything within their powers to protect their lives and properties. People should feel free and go about their normal businesses,” he added.