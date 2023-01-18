Lawmakers Condemn Rising Kidnapping Cases, Want Victims  Released

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representatives has condemned in strong terms the kidnapping and disappearance of Treasurer, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Enobong Williamson and other incidences of kidnapping across the country, leaving the citizens at the mercy of the kidnappers.

The lawmakers while mandating the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and other security agencies to intensify efforts in securing his release as well as many others from the den of kidnappers, urged the federal government to curb the incessant kidnappings in the country.

The resolutions of the lawmakers were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Idem Unyime.

Moving the motion, Unyime noted with concern and sadness the reoccurring incidences of incessant abduction, disappearance and kidnapping going on across the country and most recently in Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency of AkwaIbom State.

He recalled that the whole community was greeted with the sad news of the kidnapping and disappearance of Mr. Enobong Williamson,who until his disappearance was the Treasurer, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward 3, Oruk Anam LGA, Akwa Ibom

State.

He was worried that the family and associates of Williamson have been thrown into traumatic experience and agony since his disappearance on the 3rd November, 2022.

He said: “Note that on the 3rd day of November, 2022, Mr. Enobong Williamson was kidnapped by unknown men and all attempts to locate him has proved abortive. The entire community has since commenced a search for him, but no information has been obtained regarding his whereabouts.”

In a related development, the House adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Aniekan Umanah on the need to provide relief materials for victims of recent fire incidence at Abak Market AkwaIbom State, called on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs & Disaster Management to immediately take stock of the affected innocent citizens and work out measures to assist them restore their means of livelihood.

The House also urged the Federal Fire Service to enhance the operational capacity of their outpost to enable them rise to the occasion whenever fire disaster occur.

Also, the lawmakers adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Inland Revenue Service and other relevant stakeholders to explore Executive Order 007 of 2019 (Road

Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme) to provide an alternative funding source to finance the reconstruction of Bida–Lemu–Wushishi–Zungeru Road in Niger State.

They mandated the Committees on Works, Finance, and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.