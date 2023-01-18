Institute of Security to Hold 15th Annual Conference

The Institute of Security, Nigeria says arrangements for its 15th annual international security conference, has been concluded

The conference is with the theme: National Security Environment and Challenges; Enhancing Security Services for Sustainable Development.

This is contained in a statement by Bar. Adebayo Akinade, Deputy President and Chief Executive of the institute.



The conference, which would hold on February 11, at the Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos (UNILAG), is aimed at bringing together key stakeholders in the crusade against insecurities, community challenges and threats to ensure safe and healthier environment to live in.

The institute regretted that the rising wave of insecurities, violent conflicts, with their attendant militancy, killings, criminality and utter disregard for law in Nigeria has attained a fearful dimension in recent times.



“There is the need to trace the reasons why violence and criminality continue to threaten the nation in spite of the security agencies’ unalloyed loyalty to the nation and commitment to safeguarding lives and property.”



It said the conference would identify various factors constituting the security, adding that Nigeria’s national security is threatened by the problems of inefficiency and collusion of managing institutions and structures of human and social security.



The institute added that discussions at the conference will be centered on strategies to refocus and strengthen the various processes and institutions responsible for security, law enforcement and human security, structures, laws and instrument to fight.

“It is hoped that the conference will help to set the right tone and informed agenda for public and private organisations to deal with human and security threats in Nigeria,” it said.



The conference will be chaired by Dr. Olu Bajowa, while the keynote address will be delivered by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Service, UNILAG, Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa.



Dignitaries expected at the conference include the hosts: Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who is the President of the institute; and Adebayo Akinade, the Deputy President and Chief Executive.



Others include the UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola; the Vice-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Professor Oluwole Banjo; DVC Management Services, UNILAG, Professor Lucian Chukwu; AIG (Dr.) Abdullahi Hassan Bala, a legal practitioner and security expert, among others.

