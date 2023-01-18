Building Ibadan’s First ‘Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is the global hub for technological innovation, home to thousands of businesses. It is also the epicenter of innovation, entrepreneurship, and a lifestyle based on technology, and this is exactly what Uvest, a startup Real Estate Technology company plans to replicate in Ibadan with its new ambitious project-Uvest Metro.

The company in a statement said on its official website of Uvest, said the vision for Uvest Metro is to build the biggest technology startup scene in Oyo State.

The statement further noted that the Uvest Metro sits on a 25-acre land with plans to acquire more; which meant that in the coming years, noting that Metro would see a lot of tech enthusiasts, lovers, founders, and investors pouring in as the conversations are already ongoing with over 17 tech giants in Nigeria, to co-build innovation centers, and idea hubs in the Metro.

The statement further explained that Moniya is a notable town in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, which is gradually becoming an urban centre with the influence of urban expansion from the core to the peripheral areas, noting that presently, the town is the headquarters of Akinyele Local Government of Area.

According to the statement, “As revealed by a research study conducted in 2014 by Owoeye, J.O and Ogundiran, A.O, the Moniya axis of Ibadan needs development to upgrade the quality of life. Between the study period and the present day, the government has implemented some notable projects that have facilitated rapid development and growth in Moniya.

“One such projects are “Ilu tuntun”, a business district planned for Ibadan by the state government. Another huge project worthy of note is the Moniya Train Station, and the Inland dry port. All are situated in Moniya.

“The effects of these projects have been huge on the economic state of Moniya and have significantly boosted development; one of the biggest indicators is the seamless road network. However, all of these efforts have been majorly driven by the state government. Private entities have not fully grasped the opportunity to be driving forces for change, except Uvest. As a real estate company touted and proven to be for the millennials – the young and bold. We have secured a 25-acre expanse of land close to the most notable projects in Moniya and named it Uvest Metro.

“The vision for Uvest Metro is to build the biggest tech startup scene in Oyo State. In the next five years, The Metro will see a lot of meet-ups and other important events for investors and founders located in the city. We are currently in more than 17 partnership conversations with the tech giants in Nigeria to jointly build innovation centres and idea hubs in the metro.

“The presence of these companies will be a real game changer in the area, bringing raw talent (especially from UI, Ibadan due to its close proximity), know-how, and capital to get things up and running. Looking a bit closer, you would see the pattern emerging as it did in Silicon Valley. While Uvest Metro is to be tech-oriented, Uvest is not forsaking the residential aspect of the project. Uvest Metro is planned to have a number of amenities designed to make it the most complete residential project in the region. Some of the high-end amenities include underground electricity cables, lush green areas, concealed drains, and other sub areas meant for sports, tech, relaxation and others. The unique grand entrance gate has been carefully designed to embody the vision as a community that is built to nurture. The Metro will feature 60ft feet wide main road at the heart of the layout with a 10 ft wide water fountain. Uvest Metro is more than just an idea at the moment, as construction has begun and other private bodies are in collaboration to bring this tech-oriented estate to life.”