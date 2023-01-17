Tinubu Meets with APC Election Planning, Monitoring Teams

•Urges them to be vigilant during election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has met with the party’s election planning and monitoring teams.

Addressing the party volunteers during the Train-the-Trainer session yesterday in Abuja, Tinubu appreciated their efforts in agreeing to work for the party’s success in all the elections.

Present at the event were the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Director-General of the campaign and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and many other chieftains of the party.

The APC presidential candidate in a statement issued yesterday by his media office and signed by Tunde Rahman, urged the election monitors to be vigilant and do their best to ensure that the party’s votes across the country are secured to bring victory for all the candidates contesting in various elections

Tinubu noted that the party’s success greatly rests on their commitment to the assignment given to them.

He said: “The work you are doing is essential to victory. We cannot win without your contributions. Victory rests on you all as much as it rests on our party’s candidates themselves. And when I say this, I include myself in that statement. This is how important I see your work,” he said.

“I know there will be challenges and our opponents will lay traps in hopes that you fail. You must stand firm and remain vigilant.

“Tens of millions of people believe in our great party. They have put their trust in us and will cast their ballots for us in each and every election at the national and state levels.

“We must ensure the trust of the people is not betrayed. How? By ensuring that every vote in our favour counts, is counted and recorded. We must protect every vote.

“We have 28 governorship candidates, 109 senatorial candidates, 360 house of representative’s candidates and 988 state assembly candidates, all of whom have put their trust in you. I too have deposited my trust in you as your presidential candidate. We rely on you to make sure that those who oppose our party, our candidates and our progressive ways do not skew the election.”

Tinubu stressed that he seeks to govern the country because he is well-prepared to lead the nation to its best destiny.

He added that he has the track record, good and excellent policies and plans better than those of his opponents.

He said: “I also have the tenacity to see them through. I am determined to renew the hope of Nigerians – but the first step must be that the will of the people prevails. So please, I urge you, ‘Be vigilant in your upcoming roles and responsibilities so that the people’s sovereign will might prevail.’

“Be alert and maintain a keen eye for detail. Protect our votes. Do not leave your duty posts – whether that be the polling units or the collation centre. Be present, be on guard and beware of all unscrupulous elements.”