PGAN Dreams N20m Tournament for its Golfers

The new Board of the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) has come out with a bold move to celebrate it’s over 200 members with a grand Professional and Amateur event weighing N20million in prize monies for Pro golfers.

The Executive Director of PGAN, Tony Philmore, who is equally a professional golfer holds the belief that nothing could be more gracious than setting aside a week in a whole year for professionals featuring in a tournament solely bearing their own image.

Although sponsorship is needed for such huge venture, Philmore nonetheless reiterated that the tournament would still hold regardless of any sponsorship,

“We are celebrating ourselves,” Philmore stressed. “In as much as we would gladly welcome any sponsorship to add glamour to this event, we would however move ahead and pay from our purse in a situation where no sponsor shows up. This is already a task that must be accomplished.”

According to the Media Director of PGAN, Susan Cokekotas, the PGAN Championship is slated to hold from this Wednesday through Saturday at the Port Harcourt Club 1928 Golf Section.

“This event is a most important one,” Susan who has been involved in serious golfing since 1997 said.

“The event would indeed be an icing on the cake for the new board which has accomplished so much within its short period in power.

This event will surely signpost a greater future for the professional game as it is currently evident that they in their large numbers have indicated total confidence and support for this new Board.