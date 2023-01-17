Oyebanji Inaugurates Multi-millionaire Foreign Support Projects in Ajoni LCDA

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has inaugurated multi-million projects executed by the Ajoni Local Government Development Area, (LCDA), in partnership with an international organisation, Build A School Initiative in Africa (BASIA).

Among the projects that were commissioned included four modern classrooms for St. Stephen’s Primary School and 55 market stalls in Ayobode-Ekiti, one of the council’s communities.

The event was part of the First Anniversary of the creation of “Ajoni LCDA, in Ekiti State.

Oyebanji, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Afuye, encouraged the people to ensure their support for the LCDA chairman towards recording more meaningful success in the area, adding that the LCDA chairman is a loyal, committed and trustworthy fellow.

The governor promised adequate funding of local governments, and local council development areas (LCDAs), across the state to build the local economy and improve the internally generated revenue of the state.

He said: “If you look at our six point agenda you will see human capital development, that is where education seats and for us in Ekiti we believe that ideas rules the world and the only way you can get idea is through knowledge, the only way to get knowledge is through education and we also know that the quality of education, relevance of knowledge you are getting and functionality is very important so as a government we have decided to prioritise access to education.’’

Earlier, the LCDA Chairman, Mr. Michael Ogungbemi, in his speech said that the projects were in line with the vision of the Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s administration in wooing international development partners to the state for developmental projects.

He explained that the management of the LCDA entered into a productive partnership with several foreign/international NGO’s, government agencies and private organisation in order to complement the development agenda of the state government.

Presenting his score card, Ogungbemi said the LCDA has purchased and installed solar street lights electricity at Iyemero, Ipao and Itapaji respectively to lighten up the border towns against insecurity and insurgencies, among others and on-going projects.

He said that the idea was to raise the bar of the local government administration in Ekiti by ensuring that the people have access to empowerment and development.

The President and CEO of BASIA, Dr. Victor Ukorebi, while handing the project noted that the construction of the classrooms is a deliberate effort to reduce the number of out-of-school children globally.

Ukorebi said that the organisation is working closely with Ekiti State to achieve all the 17 SDGs goals by 2030, especially quality education.