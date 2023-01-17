GIVING SUCCOR TO THE SICK

Nobody is capable of saving the world. We can, however, rescue one life at a time. This is the heartbreaking story of people who have survived chronic illnesses and those who are still suffering from acute illnesses.

Unfortunately, life hasn’t been kind to these survivors. However, your contributions made a significant difference through Gifting Volunteer Network, an NGO dedicated to assisting people who are unable to pay their medical expenditures.

Nonetheless, more effort is required with over 20 cases left untreated at various health facilities. With your heartfelt assistance, one person can be saved.

For bank & cheque deposit

Account Name: Gifting Volunteer NETWORK

Account Number: 1009166232

Bank Name: Keystone Bank

USD Account: 1012386096

GBP Account: 1012386144

EUR Account: 1012386113

See video below