GIVING SUCCOR TO THE SICK
Nobody is capable of saving the world. We can, however, rescue one life at a time. This is the heartbreaking story of people who have survived chronic illnesses and those who are still suffering from acute illnesses.
Unfortunately, life hasn’t been kind to these survivors. However, your contributions made a significant difference through Gifting Volunteer Network, an NGO dedicated to assisting people who are unable to pay their medical expenditures.
Nonetheless, more effort is required with over 20 cases left untreated at various health facilities. With your heartfelt assistance, one person can be saved.
For bank & cheque deposit
Account Name: Gifting Volunteer NETWORK
Account Number: 1009166232
Bank Name: Keystone Bank
USD Account: 1012386096
GBP Account: 1012386144
EUR Account: 1012386113
