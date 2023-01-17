2023: I’ll Win Despite Obasanjo’s Support for Obi, Says SDP Presidential  Candidate

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr. Adewole Adebayo, has said that he would win the 2023 presidential election despite Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s preference for the Labour Party (LP), Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Adebayo stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after a closed door meeting with Obasanjo at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said that the ex-president choice of Obi won’t frustrate his chance to win the presidential election.

He described Obasanjo as a father figure and his meeting with him was to seek his support and blessings towards his presidential ambition, noting that he was confident of victory.

The SDP’s presidential candidate said that Obasanjo’s preference for Obi would only make him to work harder to convince Nigerians to vote for since the SDP remained the party to beat in the election.

He expressed confident that he would beat Obi and other presidential candidates, including the All Progressive Party (APC) Candidate, Mr. Bola Tinubu and the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarka, because SDP has the solutions that could rescue Nigeria from insecurity and economic hardship.

Adebayo, who came in company of prominent members of the party that included the Governorship Candidate of SDP for Ogun State, Mr. Tony Ojeshina and the Chairman of SDP, Mr. Yinka-Ola Williams, also promised to eradicate poverty to make the country corruption-free.

He said: “We came here to see Baba (Obasanjo). He is a national figure and the longest serving leader and if there is a Mr. Nigeria, Baba is Mr. Nigeria. So we came to discuss the country.

“Our original purpose in Ogun State is to do the rally of our party. We have seen traditional rulers and you know you can’t come here without seeing Baba and we are the ones who gain from it because we learnt a lot about governance and we are more encourage that we are on the right part.”