Work Together for Peaceful 2023 Elections, Group Urges Youths

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a non-governmental organisation, Arthur Darby Foundation, has pleaded with the youths in Nigeria to work together for peaceful elections in the country.

The group noted that the future of Nigeria is bigger than individual ambitions, advising the electorates to prevent everything that would mar the elections in February and March this year.

The Executive Director of AD-Foundation in Nigeria, Mr. Chiefson Nwaiwu, gave the advice while disclosing the activities of the foundation to journalists in Port Harcourt, ahead of the elections.

According to Nwaiwu, the organisation has commenced an enlightenment campaign targeted at educating Rivers people on ways to ensure peaceful and successful elections.

He stressed that the future of Nigeria and Africa at large lies in the hands of the young people, and urged them to promote peace and nonviolence during and after the elections.

He said: “Young people have a major role to play in promoting and sustaining peace, before, during and after the elections.

“There is no doubt that some individuals will make attempt to antics youths to stimulate violence, young people must not fall for these tricks.

“The future of Nigeria is bigger than individual ambitions. As young people, we must remember there is a great future ahead of us. Posterity will never forget the decision we make today.

“We have been down this road before, we have had contentious elections in the past; we have always shown the world that our democracy is growing, let us go out in our numbers and vote. We may our perspectives, choices, and different views but the ultimate interest of a standing Nigeria should be our utmost priority.”

Nwaiwu further advised Nigerians to be change agents for the growth of the nation, adding that the period of election is when the country makes decision on leadership.