Sokoto PDP Governorship Candidate, Umar, Vows to Tackle Drug Abuse

In his determination to ensure sustainable measures adopted by the Sokoto State Government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to eradicate the menace of drug abuse in the state, the Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, has vowed to sustain the fight against the menace.

Umar who also holds the traditional title of Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto, made the declaration at the commissioning of office for the Centre For Sensitization Against Drug Abuse (CESADA Sokoto) founded by Alh Abdulrazak Shehu, Permanent Commissioner, Sokoto Civil Service Commission.

Mallam Umar described drug abuse as a global phenomenon that destroys the very foundation of society. He said the menace had endangered societal values.

He said all hands must be on deck in order to eliminate the threat completely within the State. He pledged that his administration will collaborate with NDLEA, other related security agencies, traditional leaders, religious leaders, and community leaders in curbing the menace.

He commended the present administration’s effort in the fight against drug abuse which he said made it pioneered the banning of codeine syrup in Nigeria. He said, if he was elected governor he would require a patriotic cooperation from the people of Sokoto State in order to descend heavily on drug peddlers.

He pledged to take an aggressive fight to the doorstep of people that harbor the drug users because, in his words, “Whatever is abused will become a problem.”

Umar also used the opportunity to call on the good people of Sokoto to come out in their numbers and obtain their permanent voters card (PVC) to vote PDP, and all its candidates from top to bottom on election day.

He appreciated the founder of the center for this noble initiative, which he said will be a reliable partner for his administration’s effort if voted into power in the fight against drug abuse. He therefore called on other members of the society to emulate the step.

The event featured the presentation of awards to the governorship candidatenand other notable personalities.

Other Speakers at the occasion include: Governor of Sokoto, represented by the SSG, Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad Mni, Wife of the Governor of Sokoto State, Hajiya Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by Dr. Amamatu, NDLEA Zonal Commander, Muh’d Habib Idris, Founder of the Centre, Alh Abdulrazak Shehu, Director Admin of the Centre, Malami S/Fada, amongst others.

In attendance were the Deputy Speaker SokotoHouseofAssembly, Abubakar Magaji who represented the Speaker, Rt.Hon Aminu Achida, Hon. Members SOHA, Malami Basakkwace, Buhari Yerima, and Hon. Abdullahi Randa. Others include State Commissioners, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname and Hon. Abdullahi Muazu Hassan.