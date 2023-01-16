  • Monday, 16th January, 2023

Obi, Now National Project, Says Ex-House Leader

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Erstwhile Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, has welcomed the defection of the Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dr Auta Zankai from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party(LP) as a breakthrough for  the  party’s presidential candidate,  Mr.Peter Obi.

Arigbe-Osula, a one-time associate of President Muhammadu Buhari said the defection of Zankai and another incumbent member, Suleiman Dabo, Zaria State Constituency from APC to LP has proved to skeptics that  Peter Obi is now a national project.

The defection of Dr. Zankai and Hon Dabo was announced last Thursday.

He said: “For several of us who were quick to see the Obi-Datti presidential aspiration as the answer to years of leadership deficit that Nigeria has for long suffered, this news is indeed cheering. It is a rebuff to the claim that Obi cannot win in the north.

“That puerile argument projects the claim that Northerners who have suffered like many others under the present administration love the yoke that has been imposed on them. That is a lie and the fact that the deputy speaker and a member of the House in the ancient capital of the North have buckled is an indication that the message is making progress.

“I enjoin other Northerners and indeed, all other Nigerians who have heard the message of liberty to shake off the yoke as represented by the APC and the PDP and join the moving train as led by Obi and Datti to put Nigeria on the path of progress.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.