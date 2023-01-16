Keyamo: No Evidence Tinubu Has Health Issues

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is no evidence to show that the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu has health issues.

The Spokesperson of the Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo stated this on Monday while featuring on ‘Good Morning Show’ on ARISE NEWS Channel.

He said the whole noise about Tinubu’s health was the strategy by the opposition to repeat the lies a thousand times and make it stick in the minds of Nigerians.

His words: “No matter how much they repeat it, the opposition, and some sections of the press, the fact remains that there is no evidence to the contrary that my candidate has some kind of health issues. I said it on this program before that the strategy has been to repeat a lie a thousand times until that lie sticks out as a truth

“As I speak with you, in the last few weeks, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been more active on the campaign trail than any other candidate. He has been going round day-to-day, hour-to-hour, from place, having several meetings And after all of the rallies, he continues consultations till the wee hours of the morning, so how else can someone prove his fitness more than that.

“So, like I said, now, this program opens, the first you asked was about health, it is just a strategy of the opposition to continue to stick to things and repeat it a thousand times. But let me tell you this, ordinary Nigerians watching television screens, reading about his itenary, have made up their minds, no matter how much you continue to repeat it. There is no problem at all with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

When asked if there was anything that Nigerians should know about Tinubu’s health, Keyamo insisted that at the moment, there was no basis to be asking Tinubu to declare his health status.

The spokesperson pointed out that even though there had been slip of tongues by Tinubu at various times, he added that the same had happened to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of Labour party and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

He added: “You started the question by mentioning certain things that have happened on the campaign trail to my candidate, I have not seen anything happend, that has not happened to any candidates. Slip of tongue here and there, It has happened to Atiku, it has happened to Obi, it has happened to his running mate, it has happened to the spokespersons. The PDP spokespersons and their candidates have asked Nigerians to vote for APC, even far more than the APC have asked Nigerians to vote for APC. They are always campaigning for APCs in slip of tongues.

“So what has happened to my candidate? Has he fainted? Has he collapsed? Has he missed his steps climbing the stairway?. What has happened to him? Nothing has happened to him.

“So when you talk about health status, there must be a basis by which somebody will now say okay, I need to disclose my health status. If there is a basis for it, perhaps we will call for it.”

The spokesperson also described as untrue that Tinubu was rushed off stage in Minna.

On APC path to victory, Keyamo admitted that Obi had made a significant impact in the North-west, but argued that it would be an advantage to the APC, because Obi has been able to appeal to the christians going by his campaign techniques so far and he would be taking a chunk of votes from the PDP.

In the Northwest, he explained that the defection of the former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) would affect the electoral fortune of the PDP, while the ruling party would maintain its stronghold in the region.

In the North-east, Keyamo recalled that in 2019 elections, Atiku had no one to contend with – either presidential or vice presidential candidates, yet he lost four of the six states, adding with Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidates of the party from the region, that would pose another problem for the PDP.

He said while the APC might not win the South-east and South-South, the South-west was for the ruling party to lose.

Keyamo concluded that APC was in pole position to win the forthcoming elections.