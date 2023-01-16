Edo to Host S’South Govs  Conference on Human Capital Devt

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, would host his counterparts in the South-south region for a two-day conference on human capital development (HCD).

A statement by the Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Ms. Violet Obiokoro, who is also the state focal person for HCD, said that the two-day conference would hold from Tuesday, 17th to Wednesday 18th January 2023 in Benin City, the Edo State’s capital.

Obiokoro said “His Excellency, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will play host to governors from the South-south for a two-day Human Capital Development (HCD) Regional Conference (Edo 2023).

“The event, which holds at the New Festival Hall, Government House, in Benin City is aimed at increasing human capital investments as a vehicle to poverty reduction and increased life expectancy. The conference will focus on three thematic areas (Health and Nutrition, Education and Labour force participation).”

According to her, “the conference with the theme ‘Accelerating Human Capital Development in the South-South Region of Nigeria,’ will provide the platform for the Governor Obaseki-led administration to demonstrate the results of its continued investments in human capital development in the past six years.”

The Nigerian Human Capital Development programme was launched by the federal government in 2018 in recognition of the role of human capital development in addressing poverty and other socio-economic issues to spur sustainable growth and improve life expectancy in the nation.