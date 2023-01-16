CUPP Asks Security Agencies to Probe Attack on Ugochinyere House, Fingers Imo Govt

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on security agencies to ensure that the gunmen who invaded the residence of its Spokesman and House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ideato North/South federal constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Saturday, burnt his house, cars and killed his uncle and three others, were nabbed and brought to justice.



The opposition parties at a press conference in Abuja yesterday urged the Nigeria Police to ensure that all the perpetrators of the heinous crime are arrested quickly for immediate prosecution and necessary punishment as stipulated by law.



Speaking on their behalf, CUPP co-spokesman, Mark Adebayo, accused Imo State Government of being the brain behind the assassination attempt on Ugochinyere.



While demanding adequate security for Ugochinyere wherever he goes in continuation of his lawful campaign activities, CUPP vowed that its leadership would escalate this incident through a comprehensive petition to relevant local and international agencies to ensure that justice is served.



The coalition, describing Ugochinyere as a promoter of peace, a defender of justice and an advocate for fairness and equity, urged the people of Ideato to vote him in forthcoming election as he is the best person to represent them.



CUPP said: “Saturday January 14, 2023 at about 0014 hours, a gang of deadly armed luciferic loonies attacked the country home of the National Spokesman of CUPP, Mr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, with the sole aim of assassinating him.



“Pictorial and video evidence show the horrific extent of the damage and murderous escapades of those terrorist gangsters who not only burnt down his entire house, set almost all vehicles ablaze and, worst of all, killed his uncle and yet to be specified number of his supporters and innocent bystanders.