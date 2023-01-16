CAN Fumes as Bandits Kill Catholic Priest in Niger

Dipo Laleye in Minna

Suspected terrorists yesterday burnt to death the Priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Rev Father Isaac Achi.



Achi was killed at his residence at about 3a.m. The state police command confirmed the dastardly attack.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Achi was the Parish Priest as of the time of the Christmas Day bombing at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Madalla, Niger State on December 25, 2011. He narrowly escaped death.



The police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said the bandits razed the building after failing to gain entrance into the priest’s residence.

Abiodun said another priest was also shot while trying to escape from the attackers.

“On 15/01/2023 at about 0300hrs, armed bandits invaded the Parish residence of one Rev. Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA,” the statement reads.



“Unfortunately, the bandits reportedly attempted to gain entrance into the residence, but seems difficult and set the house ablaze, while the said Rev. Father was burnt dead.



“A colleague of the Rev. Father identified as Father Collins was equally shot in the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene. Police tactical teams attached to Kafin-Koro Div were immediately drafted to the scene, but the hoodlums had escaped before the arrival of the teams.

“The lifeless body of Father Isaac was recovered while Father Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment.”



Ogundele Ayodeji, the commissioner of police in Niger State, has dispatched a reinforcement team to the area.

The police said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the bandits.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state has condemned the killing of Rev. Fr. Achi

A statement issued by the media aide to the CAN Chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, Daniel Atori, yesterday in Minna called for investigations into the attacks and the culprits brought to book.



“CAN, Niger State strongly condemns the gruesome killing of Very Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi, priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kaffin Koro, in Paikoro local government area of Niger state.’’



The CAN chairman called on the government at all levels, the police and other security agencies to double their efforts in tackling banditry and insecurity.

“One of the primary responsibilities of any government is to protect lives and properties of the people, enough of the attacks and wanton killings of innocent Nigeria citizens.



“In the early hours of today (Sunday) the bandits got to the community, shooting sporadically, setting ablaze the Catholic Parish house, killed the parish priest and injured his assistant.”



The association condoled the Catholic Diocese of Minna, parishioners and the entire Christendom as well as the immediate family of the slayed priest.

Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, prayed for the repose of the soul of late Achi and the souls of all the faithful departed to rest in peace.