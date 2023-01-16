Bauchi PDP Receives 20,350 APC Defectors

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi chapter has received no fewer than 20,350 defectors from All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 20 local government areas of the state.

The Special Assistant, Political, to Governor Bala Mohammmed, Alhaji Musajo Buba, who stated this while receiving the defectors in Bauchi, described the defection of party faithful including key stakeholders from APC in the state as an indication of PDP’s predominance.

He explained that the defectors have appreciated the good work and dividends of democracy provided in the state by the PDP administration to persuade them to join the party.

The special assistant assured both the new and returning members of a sense of belonging in the party, and charged PDP supporters and stakeholders to embrace and integrate the defectors back to the fold.

Speaking on behalf of defectors, a stakeholder of APC, Mr. Bala Mato Zungur, said they have left APC because the party has failed them.

“All alone we are in APC unfortunately the party has disappointed us with nothing to show but suffering and lack of internal democracy. We come to PDP because we appreciated what the governor is doing in terms of infrastructure, roads, hospitals, education empowerment among others,” Zungur stated.

He added: “The defectors you see in this place have worked and supported APC for over eight years ,but the party seems to be going astray without bearing , we have finally returned to PDP to move the state forward.”

He explained that in each of the 20 local government areas they have nothing less than 1,000 APC members that returned to PDP.

Zungur appealed to the governor and the leadership of PDP to protect the interest of all defectors in all the 20 local government areas.