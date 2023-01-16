Arsenal Win North London Derby to Extend Lead to Eight Points

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the English Premier League to a formidable eight points with an outstanding performance. The Gunners won the North London derby at Tottenham 2-0.

The Arsenal took full advantage of Manchester City’s 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Saturday with an impressive show of style in the first half and steel after the break to claim a vital three points.

They were helped by a blunder from hapless Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris when he fumbled Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net after 14 minutes, but it was no more than Mikel Arteta’s side deserved as captain Martin Odegaard drilled in a second from outside the area nine minutes before the break.

Spurs, so poor in the first half, did have their chances but found visiting keeper Aaron Ramsdale in top form as he saved twice either side of half-time from Harry Kane and also stopped Ryan Sessegnon’s angled effort.

The derby was however almost marred by shoving and pushing by players on both sides but timely intervention of both managers saved the scene from turning very ugly.

Elsewhere, Chelsea picked up a much-needed three points with a comprehensive 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Blues were on top throughout and could have easily had a few goals, but had to settle for Kai Havertz’s second-half header to seal the victory.

Chelsea began with real energy as Carney Chukwuemeka and Lewis Hall both played dangerous balls into the box inside the first few minutes.

At St James’ Park, substitute Alexander Isak made sure the “work was worth it” says manager Eddie Howe, as the Newcastle striker marked his return from injury with an 89th-minute winner against Fulham.

Club record signing Isak, on his first league appearance since September, nodded home from close range at a jubilant St James’ Park to send Newcastle back into third in the Premier League.