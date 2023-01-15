The World Mourns Trail-blazing Filmmaker Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, MON, would never have wished to part, forever, with her loved ones when she died on Tuesday, January 10, at the age of 54.

Indeed, Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, a filmmaker and entertainment executive, wanted and indeed planned to live longer to see her dreams come true. And she had them aplenty, including further shooting her brand beyond the skies.

But for fate, the woman described as the Queen of Nollywood would have, in her wonted style, loved to continue to touch lives in her humanly best possible way.

No one makes a good corpse, but Anyiam-Osigwe was definitely a good corpse. In fact, without exaggerating, the whole world stood still when her death was announced on Tuesday, and since then torrents of tributes have continued to pour in from those that have been privileged to have met the woman many have described as a rare gem, philanthropist per excellence and a woman with an uncommon heart of gold.

It is crystal clear that her impeccable accomplishments are clear to all whose paths crossed hers in life. She was a good person who without a doubt has been rewarded with a smooth passage to heaven where she presently is with her Creator. She will never be forgotten.

Some of those who wrote tributes include Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who described her as a trailblazer and visionary leader.

“On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Lagos, I sympathise with the Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and founder of African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

“The late Anyiam-Osigwe was one of the pillars of Nollywood in Nigeria. She was a bundle of talent and one of the best filmmakers, not only in Nigeria but also, on the African continent.

“She used her God-given talent to advance the course of mankind and contributed immensely to the creative sector through African Movie Academy Awards and African Film Academy.

“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was a reliable partner in the entertainment and tourism pillar of our Greater Lagos agenda.

“She partnered with the Lagos State government to train hundreds of young people in acting, art directing, light and lighting, editing, sound production and post-production, among others, through African Film Academy,” he said.

Also, Governor Uzodinma of Imo described her as an amazon who also impacted lives in Imo State, Nigeria, Africa, and even took the international community by storm with the harvest of talents from the Black race at her disposal who competed favourably with their counterparts in Europe and America.

He regretted that the filmmaker died when her services were needed most but urged the family, friends, well-wishers, as well as the film and entertainment industries to take solace in the numerous positive variables she was associated with that will outlive her.

The woman who in 2012, was bestowed with the national award of Member of Order of Niger for her contribution to the nation’s entertainment sector, died at St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos.