  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ Top  Showmax’s Most-watched Shows in 2022

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ has been unveiled as Showmax’s most-watched show of 2022. The Nigerian iteration of The Real Housewives franchise broke first-day streaming records on the platform in Nigeria following its launch in April 2022. It went on to spark social conversation, piquing viewers’ curiosity and ultimately becoming a Twitter sensation. The show peaked at number one on Twitter Nigeria’s trends list and remained on the trend list for the 14-week duration of the show. The Lagos premiere which was streamed on TikTok also earned over 20,000 views.

As the home of African content, Showmax Originals including ‘Flawsome’, ‘Diiche’, and the South African reality series ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ also earned spots on the top 10 list.

Popular reality TV shows Big Brother Naija spinoffs like ‘The Buzz’, ‘Secret Diaries’, ‘Sunday Eviction Show’, and the ‘Reunion’ are also featured on the list. The seventh season of the show garnered a lot of conversation among fans and viewers on social media for its 72-day duration.

While 8/10 of the titles are African, with seven from Nigeria, the list also includes international series like the 2023 Golden Globe Best Drama series winner ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ 

