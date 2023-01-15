Tajudeen Adeola: One of the Pillars of Modern Banking Hits 69

In Nigeria, only a little over a handful of individuals have been able to dominate every sector they participate in. Among these individuals, Tajudeen Adeola is a figure to be reckoned with. Despite raising the storm in banking, the private sector, and even public service, Adeola continues to be that star in the night sky that remains lit all year round. As the man clocks 69, one is reminded of how much he has accomplished and inspired so many others to imitate.

Adeola is not the kind of man that will be seated while others are getting things done. Since coming into the limelight as the first man in the partnership with the late Tayo Aderinokun which birthed Guaranty Trust Bank, Adeola has shown himself to be a powerhouse of management and administration. In recent years, he even tried his hands at politics and came out nearly victorious.

At 69, Adeola has much to his name and has his name in the annals of so many historic accounts. In banking, his founding GTBank has brought about lifelong fame that even fickle human memory will have trouble wiping out. In the public sector, Adeola’s service in the National Pension Commission, Lagos State University, Solid Minerals Committee, and many more have also earned him many awards.

One would be wrong to believe that Adeola only founded a giant on the level of GTBank. Adeola also has FATE Foundation to his name, proving that what he accomplished with the late Aderinokun was not a fluke.

And so it is that as Adeola has clocked 69, he has become one of those whose narratives will be used as the material to mentor a new crop of radical business persons.