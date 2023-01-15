Senator Abbo in Limbo

Nobody has a perfect grasp of time; all of us are just trying. Even so, there are times when it looks like a particular year is out to frustrate an individual. Well, since 2023 has only just started and the controversial All Progressives Congress (APC) senator from Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, is already facing serious trouble, folks have already begun to state that 2023 is not the year for Abbo.

A high court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state, has banged the gavel on the matter of Abbo continuing to represent Adamawa North in the forthcoming general elections. According to the court order, Abbo is not qualified for any nomination in APC since he has been driven out of his ward. In other words, he has no legs to stand on regardless of the extensiveness of his political ambitions.

Abbo truly does not have it easy. First, he was expelled from his APC ward due to what has been described as anti-party activities. Analysts have concluded that these allegations came about because Abbo was too forceful in his criticism of the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket. Regardless of the reason underlying the allegations, Abbo has finally lost any chance of being re-elected to represent Adamawa North in the Nigerian Senate.

There are many mixed reactions regarding this court order. On the one hand, some sympathize with Abbo especially since his resistance to the APC Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket is not unique to him—countless other prominent APC members hold similar views. However, some folks are more than happy that Abbo is not having it good, especially those that remember the controversial issue that featured him assaulting the owner of an adult toy shop in Abuja.

Regardless of the reactions, however, this is not the best of times for the Adamawa North senator. It is a period of true limbo for him.