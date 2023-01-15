North-east APC Youths Warn Party Leaders against Refusal to Address Gale of Defections

Meanwhile, the members of the North-east APC Youth Stakeholders’ Forum have warned the leaders of the ruling party that refusing to address the grievances of party members and the gale of defections in the region might prove fatal in the forthcoming elections.



The Acting Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Shaibu Tilde in a statement issued yesterday reaffirmed their resolve to withdraw support for the vice presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima.



The statement said: “You are aware that in the last 48 hours, the media has been awash with the news report of our position on the vice presidential candidate of our great party. We wish to reaffirm our resolve on the issue and state unequivocally loud that our position to withdraw our support for the vice presidential candidate of our dear party, Senator Kashim Shettima still stands.”



The forum said what has however become a source of worry for it was the unsavoury and scathing attack launched on the group by the APC Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Mr. Festus Keyamo.



It added: “While we intend not to join issues with Mr. Keyamo, we are however obligated to set the records straight to mitigate the poignant narrative Mr. Keyamo is constructing around our noble group and clear intentions and love for our great party.”



“Firstly, it’s manifest that Mr. Keyamo does not understand the calibre of youth and the extent of their fibres in the North-east region of the party and therefore can resort to calling us names as ‘cheap blackmailers’. This is rather unfortunate that the spokesman of our party has turned his war arsenal against his fellow party men with a common goal to win the 2023 election.”



The group stressed that no one could deny the gale of defections the party has suffered in the region in the last few months.

It expressed dismay that Keyamo, rather than being introspective on the germane issues it raised which are affecting the fortunes of the party in the region, chose to play to the gallery by calling the blackmailers and attention seekers.

It, therefore, described the attack on the group by Keyamo as unfortunate and most shameful.