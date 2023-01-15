Much Ado about IBB’s Germany Trip

Getting a sneak peek into the life of the former Military President of Nigeria, Ibrahim Babangida’s riches has become somewhat of a pastime for many Nigerians. In fact, without recourse to hyperbole, the man popularly known as IBB remains the most talked about ex-leader in the country. Even after three decades of vacating the Presidential Villa, his popularity never seems to wane. His actions and inactions have always been subject of discussions.

As always, his steps have continued to be dogged by one controversy or another. Though it is inexplicable if the confident and outspoken retired soldier loves controversy or not, it is bad enough that many of his naysayers have continued to tar him with a negative brush. However, he seems not to care a hoot about this. The man, otherwise known as an evil genius, has developed deep skin for this.

The octogenarian, once again last week as usual became a source of rumour by some of his traducers. What could have brought the name of the Niger State-born general to the lips of his traducers this time around?

As revealed, this was due to a rumour allegedly initiated by some political supporters of Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP. As disclosed when the news hit the street, IBB has also followed the footsteps of his boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, who weeks earlier threw his weight behind Obi as his preferred candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Expectedly, the rumour generated mixed reactions from different fans and supporters of other candidates. Even after it was gathered that he has denied the endorsement, it has continued to raise dust.

The former Army top brass did not help the matter as he chose the period to jet out of the country. Many have contributed to the earlier issue. He was said to have gone to Germany to escape the backlash of his rumoured endorsement of the Anambra State-born former governor.

Society Watch however gathered that his trip to Germany has nothing to do with this, but his usual annual medical checkup.