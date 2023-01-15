Moffi on Target for 12th Ligue 1 Goal of the Season

Top transfer target Terem Moffi fired his 12th goal in Ligue 1 on Saturday evening to come two goals shy of his best tally in the French top flight, which he achieved in his debut season.

He opened scoring for FC Lorient at Olympique Marseille in the 29th minute.

However, the home team fought back to win 3-1.

Moffi, 23, has continued to attract serious interest in France and across Europe and he is widely expected to quit Lorient in this transfer window.

Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier League as well as Villarreal and Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga are on the queue for his signature.

His French club are demanding upwards of 25 Million Euros for him, which is far in excess of his 15 Million Euros transfer market value.