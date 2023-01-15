  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

Moffi on Target for 12th Ligue 1 Goal of the Season

Sport | 37 mins ago

Top transfer target Terem Moffi fired his 12th goal in Ligue 1 on Saturday evening to come two goals shy of his best tally in the French top flight, which he achieved in his debut season.

He opened scoring for FC Lorient at Olympique Marseille in the 29th minute.

However, the home team fought back to win 3-1.

Moffi, 23, has continued to attract serious interest in France and across Europe and he is widely expected to quit Lorient in this transfer window.

Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier League as well as Villarreal and Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga are on the queue for his signature.

His French club are demanding upwards of 25 Million Euros for him, which is far in excess of his 15 Million Euros transfer market value.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.