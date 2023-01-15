Masari Warns Nigerian Armed Forces against Partisanship 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has warned members of the Nigerian Armed Forces against working for political parties or groups of persons as the country prepares for the 2023 general election.

Masari, who gave the warning on Sunday in Katsina during the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at the People’s Square, said security personnel should not be involved in partisan politics.

He said: “Members of the Armed Forces, this will be my last address on an occasion like this because I will leave office by 29 of May this year. So, I thank you very much for all the support you have given me.

“We have worked together for the last seven and a half years. We have agreed and disagreed but for the betterment of the people of Katsina State that you have sworn to protect and defend.

“And I hope you will give all necessary cooperation to all our successors and you will remain the Armed Forces of Nigeria. You will remain the police, DSS and the Civil Defence of Nigeria not the armed forces or Police, DSS and Civil Defence of one particular group or particular political party.”

He, however, tasked Nigerians on the need to work harder and pray fervently for the unity and progress of Nigeria as the nation remembers her fallen heroes.

He explained that the nation’s fallen heroes had made numerous sacrifices for the protection of lives and property of Nigerians despite their geo-political differences.

He said the state government would continue to render all necessary assistance to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of the fallen heroes and pray to God to grant their souls eternal life.

While noting that the nation’s fallen heroes deserve commendation not condemnation, Masari said: “Our fallen heroes sacrificed their lives and welfare of their families for us to live. Anybody who sacrificed his life so that you can sleep, that person wherever he comes from deserves our prayers.

“Not all of them are from Katsina State. They are from various parts of Nigeria and they have come here and made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives so that some of us can live.

“So, for that, all of us need to work seriously hard for the unity of this country. And all members of the armed forces need our support, prayers not our condemnation.”

He, however, said Nigeria has both the human and natural resources and needs leaders who can harness it not only for the black race, but for the betterment of the human race.