Funke Felix-Adejumo: Amazon in the Vineyard of God at 60

There are these special people who seem to have found the fountain of youth and taken complete control of it. They refuse to look old even though time is running circles around them. Funke Felix-Adejumo is one of these people who have thrown a rope around the neck of time and are leading it about. The exuberant pastor, author, and marriage counselor is still raising the bar of excellent work and drawing praises from all and sundry.

In a few days, Felix-Adejumo is set to celebrate her 60th birthday. The woman who has come to be known fondly as the Marriage Pastor remains one of the most consistent female pastors in Nigeria. This is because she has spread her wings of influence far and wide.

But that is not all that Felix-Adejumo is. She is a humanitarian, and the brain behind Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation. Her impact, therefore, is not restricted to the pulpit although the majority of her work is carried out there. Here is a woman whose relevance has gladdened the heart of her husband enough to get him to happily admit that although many women have done excellent things, she exceeds them all.

