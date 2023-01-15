Fire Razes Police Headquarters in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano





A fire outbreak has occurred at the police command headquarters in Bompai in Kano State.

The fire broke out yesterday and reportedly started from the provost’s office and spread to the finance department.

Other places reportedly affected included the conference room, office of the police public relations officer, office of the assistant commissioner (administration), and office of the deputy commissioner (administration), among others.

The offices on the top floor of the building were engulfed by the fire, except that of the commissioner.

The spokesperson of the Kano fire service, Saminu Abdullahi, declined to give an in-depth account of the incident when contacted.

Kano police spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, was also unreachable at the time of filing this report.

Although information about the incident was still sketchy at the time of filing this report, a large section of the administrative block is said to have been affected.

The operatives of the state fire service were, however, deployed to the scene of the incident.