  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

Fire Razes Police Headquarters in Kano

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A fire outbreak has occurred at the police command headquarters in Bompai in Kano State.

The fire broke out yesterday and reportedly started from the provost’s office and spread to the finance department.

Other places reportedly affected included the conference room, office of the police public relations officer, office of the assistant commissioner (administration), and office of the deputy commissioner (administration), among others.

The offices on the top floor of the building were engulfed by the fire, except that of the commissioner.

The spokesperson of the Kano fire service, Saminu Abdullahi, declined to give an in-depth account of the incident when contacted.

Kano police spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, was also unreachable at the time of filing this report.

Although information about the incident was still sketchy at the time of filing this report, a large section of the administrative block is said to have been affected.

The operatives of the state fire service were, however, deployed to the scene of the incident.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.