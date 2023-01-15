Enyimba Begins Abridged NPFL Season with Win in Nasarawa

Former multiple Nigerian league champions, Enyimba, have opened their 2023 season on a winning note after a 2-1 win against Nasarawa United on Saturday afternoon.

They become the second team to get an away win following penultimate weekend’s 2-0 win by Insurance who beat their hosts, Akwa United 2-0 in Uyo.

Elijah Akanni and Imo Obot got the vital goals for Enyimba in the first half just as Insurance did last week. Oche Josiah scored the consolatory goal for Nasarawa United.

Only two league matches have been played so far this season as the eight others across two conferences of the abridge league format will be played today.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Interim Management Committee (IMC), Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye has sent a message of goodwill to the 20 participating clubs and wishing them and their players collective and individual success in the 2022/23 season.

“As the remaining games of MatchDay 1 holds this weekend after the successful flag-off last Sunday, I wish to congratulate all the clubs as they start the season.

“I wish the clubs success as a team and the players, a great outing individually and collectively “, Elegbeleye said in his message.

He assured the clubs that the IMC will be neutral but very firm in enforcing the rules adding that, “there will be a level playing field for every club as the IMC will not be favouring any club nor disadvantage any club”.

The IMC Chairman went on to urge the Match Officials to uphold the rules of the game by ensuring fairness to all at all times.

“I am appealing to the Match Officials to keep to the promise they made to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau and uphold the highest standards of officiating”, the Chairman noted.

The remaining nine fixtures of MatchDay 1 holds across approved venues this weekend.

The eight matches today include;