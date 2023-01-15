Enugu AAC Guber Candidate Pledges to Provide Quality Leadership

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Enugu State, Ray Ogbodo has assured that his administration will provide quality leadership if he is elected as governor.

Ogbodo disclosed this yestarday while addressing newsmen at the end of a town hall meeting held as part of preparations for the election.

He said that although Enugu state has all it takes to become great, the state was unfortunate to have a group of leaders who have exploited the commonwealth of the people and held the state back over the years.

He however noted that he has come to do things differently, adding that the AAC was committed to taking governance from those who have only deceived the people and plunged them into poverty.

“We don’t have cabals or godfathers’ ‘ he said. But we will deliver a decent and better life for our people who are languishing in abject poverty” he said.

He further promised that his administration will pursue the implementation of a minimum wage of 50,000 to workers in the state upon assumption of office as well as offer free medicare services to citizens and residents in the state.

He pledged that his administration will prioritize security of lives and the provision of jobs for the teeming youths in the state to ensure that they do not take to criminal acts.

‘We have had leaders who have made several promises they failed to keep,” he regretted. ‘We are coming to do things differently “.

He maintained that he is confident of winning the election because some of the governorship candidates in the state might be disqualified for having one corruption issue or the other.