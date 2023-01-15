  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

De Zerbi Dreams Europe for Brighton After Shocking Reds

Roberto de Zerbi says his Brighton side “have a dream” of qualifying for Europe as Solly March’s double and a late Danny Welbeck strike condemned Liverpool to a heavy 3-0 defeat at Amex Stadium.

March converted Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross to give the home team a deserved lead, after the returning Alexis Mac Allister had intercepted Joel Matip’s loose pass.

The winger then doubled the hosts’ advantage with a fabulous left-footed strike from Evan Ferguson’s through-ball.

Second-half substitute Welbeck capped a magnificent Brighton display with a superb finish past Alisson after flicking the ball over Joe Gomez.

“I have a fantastic team of fantastic players,” said De Zerbi. “It is an honour to work with them.

“We have a target at the end of the season. Now we have to play another 20-21 games and we have to stay focused on those games.

“We want to work harder to achieve our target.”

De Zerbi’s side dominated the first half but failed to convert their pressure into goals, Trent Alexander-Arnold blocking March’s effort near the goal-line and the lively Mitoma poking wide from a tight angle.

