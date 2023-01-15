Battle Without End as Rivers Files Fresh Charges against Amaechi and Associate

Rivers State holds a very special position in the heart of every passionate Nigerian. Because the state is at the heart of the Niger Delta, it is celebrated as a convergence of interest and goodwill. But that is only what outsiders think since the current governor, Nyesom Wike, has refused to let sleeping dogs lie with his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi. How this will end remains a thing of mystery.

Governor Wike has once again given Nigerians much to talk about concerning his relationship with the past governor and former Transportation Minister, Amaechi. For those that have followed Wike for some time now, Amaechi is not the best person in Wike’s evaluation. Moreover, because there is almost always an undercurrent of a battle of supremacy between them, Wike does all that he can to throw out Amaechi.

The latest of Wike’s moves against Amaechi has taken legal dimensions. Specifically, the Rivers government under Wike’s command has sued Amaechi and his associate, Tonye Cole, for selling state assets. Cole, who is Amaechi’s right-hand person and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, has also been in the crosshairs of Wike’s battle rifle for a long time. So, in a way, this is killing two birds with one shot for Wike, or so many analysts claim.

Over time, many people have tried to explain that Wike is a righteous person who will not waste his time on a grudge. Others are certain that Wike lives to avenge his woes. Whichever the case, one can only conclude that Amaechi has ended up on the wrong side of Wike’s intentions. Of course, Amaechi has also tried multiple times to throw the proverbial fist at Wike’s face, but Wike has been the one taking the belt of victory, short-term though his time of triumph.

So, in Rivers, the battle continues, seemingly without end. Whether or not Wike will eventually leave Amaechi and Cole to rest is something that nobody can determine.