  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

Again, Property Merchant, Sir Okeowo Celebrates

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

For obvious and good reasons, property merchant, Sir Olu Okeowo, is always in the news. Though he doesn’t go out of his way to seek cheap publicity, he has proven to be a delight any day to news hounds.

Okeowo is known for engaging in celebration of life and is well connected. Indeed, he has organised several shindigs that turn out to be the talk of town, especially birthdays and new year parties. He is one of the successful businessmen living their life to the hilt.

This, we gathered he does to count his blessings and thank the Almighty God for His mercies and grace in his life.

 So, on January 1, 2023, the man of means and power threw the door of his Palacio De Okeowo open once again, as he gave thanks to the Supreme One for the new year.

As usual, it was another gathering of the crème of the society at his eye-popping mansion located in Park-View Estate, Ikoyi Lagos.

He spared no cost in making his guests most welcome. Trust the man whose sense of hospitality is topnotch, as some of the world’s most expensive champagnes like Pol Roger,  Veuve Clicquot, Ace of Spade, Dom Perignon and exotic wines flowed like water during the event. 

The shrewd businessman, who is unarguably one of the best property merchants in Nigeria, has been around for some time. He is known for a number of imposing properties scattered all over the country.

However, if you think the day was only for a loud celebration, you are dead wrong. The businessman had earlier, in his characteristic philanthropic manner, reached out to the hoi polloi. Okeowo was a sensation to those who needed a Christmas and new year miracle.

Sir Okeowo is recognised as a businessman whose love for fellow human beings beggars description. He seems to have entered a vow with his creator to impact positively on humanity.

Perhaps, this explains why he can’t stand the sight of his fellow human being in distress or wants.  Besides, he is ever ready to donate generously to any cause that is beneficial to his immediate environment.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.