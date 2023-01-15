Again, Property Merchant, Sir Okeowo Celebrates

For obvious and good reasons, property merchant, Sir Olu Okeowo, is always in the news. Though he doesn’t go out of his way to seek cheap publicity, he has proven to be a delight any day to news hounds.

Okeowo is known for engaging in celebration of life and is well connected. Indeed, he has organised several shindigs that turn out to be the talk of town, especially birthdays and new year parties. He is one of the successful businessmen living their life to the hilt.

This, we gathered he does to count his blessings and thank the Almighty God for His mercies and grace in his life.

So, on January 1, 2023, the man of means and power threw the door of his Palacio De Okeowo open once again, as he gave thanks to the Supreme One for the new year.

As usual, it was another gathering of the crème of the society at his eye-popping mansion located in Park-View Estate, Ikoyi Lagos.

He spared no cost in making his guests most welcome. Trust the man whose sense of hospitality is topnotch, as some of the world’s most expensive champagnes like Pol Roger, Veuve Clicquot, Ace of Spade, Dom Perignon and exotic wines flowed like water during the event.

The shrewd businessman, who is unarguably one of the best property merchants in Nigeria, has been around for some time. He is known for a number of imposing properties scattered all over the country.

However, if you think the day was only for a loud celebration, you are dead wrong. The businessman had earlier, in his characteristic philanthropic manner, reached out to the hoi polloi. Okeowo was a sensation to those who needed a Christmas and new year miracle.

Sir Okeowo is recognised as a businessman whose love for fellow human beings beggars description. He seems to have entered a vow with his creator to impact positively on humanity.

Perhaps, this explains why he can’t stand the sight of his fellow human being in distress or wants. Besides, he is ever ready to donate generously to any cause that is beneficial to his immediate environment.