AbdulSamad Rabiu’s Unprecedented Love for Humanity

There is the popular saying that ‘kindness is like a snow that beautifies everything it covers.’ For billionaire industrialist and Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu, he seems to eat and breathe kindness. The business mogul is a quiet, humble gentleman who does a lot for Nigeria without noise and fanfare. He could pass, arguably, as Nigeria’s most charitable billionaire as his flame of philanthropy appears inextinguishable. He has been so unrelenting in his drive and determination to bring succour to the suffering masses without fear or favour, and this he has been doing for years in many states across the nation.

Indeed, the Kano-born billionaire’s milk of generosity cuts across every sector and region of the country. Recently, he set his gaze at providing quality education across all boards. Through his non-governmental foundation, AbdulSamad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the business magnate announced a N5.5billion grant to 22 higher institutions of learning across Nigeria N250 million each towards infrastructure projects under its ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme (TEGS). This gesture received thunderous accolades as it brings to 30, the number of tertiary education institutions benefiting from various ASR Africa education interventions in Nigeria. Prior to this announcement, about eight universities had benefited from the ASR Africa TEGS Scheme – with some of the projects nearing completion.

Blessed with vigorous optimism, a boots-on-the-ground approach to his endeavors, an unflinching belief in destiny, it did not come as any surprise that Rabiu has done it again in a big bang what he knows how to do best: giving. The billionaire philanthropist has extended his magnanimity to the military and other paramilitary agencies.

Penultimate week, Rabiu gave the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) a N500 million grant to fund some of the agency’ selected projects. Coming on the heels of that gesture was another N500 million monetary award each he gave to the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS, from the ASR Africa Security Sector Support Grant in recognition of the many successes recorded by the Services both nationally and internationally.

