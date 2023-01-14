Yoyinsola Makanjuola Turbaned Iya Adini Musulumi 

Sunday Ehighiator who attended the turbaning ceremony of the late Alli-Oloko Balogun’s great-great-granddaughter, Alhaja Lateefat Yoyinsola Makanjuola as the Iya Adini Musulumi of Alli-Oloko Wasinmi Mosque, and great-great-great grandson, Alhaji Monsur Kehinde Alli- Balogun as new lmam of the Mosque in an elaborate and grand event organised by the business tycoon’s descendants would attest to the fact that it was an ecstatic moment of celebrating their progenitor, Alli Balogun whose remarkable and unmatchable legacies and achievements continues to live on, 90 years after his demise

Talk about nobility, affluence, influence, wealth unmeasurable, life-changing impact, innovation, mentorship, entrepreneurship, human capital development, life investment, diversification, investment, unmatchable merchandising, vast business orientation, risk-taking, laudable account-keeping skills, great trading instinct, sharp intellect, philanthropism, religiosity, to mention but a few, are all words that come to mind when talking about this great man called Alli-Oloko Balogun, who lived for 103 years. Being the biggest account holder with the then British Bank of West Africa (Now First Bank), the largest bank in Nigeria during his time, Alli-Oloko Balogun’s name would always come to mind.

It was with pomp when on Sunday, January 8, 2023, the entire Lagos Island and its environment stood still for the Alli-Oloko Balogun’s descendants who took advantage of the turbaning to celebrate the legacy of their progenitor whom one can literarily say still lives on after almost a century after his demise. The grand ceremony was organised by The Alli-Oloko Balogun Descendants Union to honour their own.

Extolling the virtue of the business magnate, Alli-Balogun’s offspring took turns to reminisce on the legacies and achievements of the late business magnate, and his impact on Lagos state and the Muslim community, especially with his imposing mosque built close to a century ago.

Alli-Balogun’s offspring spread across many generations of accomplished children and grandchildren to great-great-great grandsons and daughters. It has been 90 years since the business titan passed; his image and name still loom large in Nigeria.

On records, Alli-Balogun bequeathed his family wealth that has lasted from generation to generation and today, they have continued to extol the virtues of the legend in their rights by living up to his name in character, conduct and philanthropism.

Among several of Alli-Oloko’s offspring is Alhaja Lateefat Yoyinsola Makanjuola, the wife of Caverton Boss, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola. Alhaja happens to be the great great granddaughter of the legend. She is an educationist trained in England and has impacted many lives through her school which she has been running for decades.

Apart from impacting lives through her career exploits, Alhaja Makanjuola has also imbibed the life of a philanthropist just like her progenitor, by putting smiles on people’s faces.

A very loving, relatable, caring and generous woman, Mrs. Makanjuola has continued to be true to herself with her down-to-earth attitude. You have to be close to her to know who she is as she mixes freely with all and sundry irrespective of status, background or age.

It was no surprise when the descendants found her worthy for the title of Iya Adini Musulumi of Alli-Oloko Wasinmi Mosque, to propagating her grandfather’s love for Islam.

Looking regal in a white flowing gown matched with green headgear and other clothing accessories at the occasion, the ever smiling Alhaja Makanjuola was elated to accept the title.

Speaking after her turbaning, she described Alli Balogun as a legend. She said, “The occasion is significant because we remember our great legend. When we talk about someone that is specially chosen first by the Almighty Allah and the community, we will say my great-great-great-great grandfather was a legend.

“It is a historic day for us as a family, which is why we put everything aside today to come and celebrate him. We are extremely excited that his offspring are being turbaned as the Imam of the mosque he built almost over a hundred years ago.

“I am extremely excited because it has to be like that. He single-handedly built his mosque with no other mosque around. It’s a matter of charity beginning at home when you have your own on top of things you built to glorify and worship Allah.

“It is an everlasting legacy that we should have one of us as part of ‘The League of Imams in Lagos State’, and I wish him all the very best and pray that the Almighty Allah continues to increase his knowledge, and guide him right at all times.”

Speaking about her turbaning she said it came to her as a surprise as she had thought she was still young for the title, “but well I can see now, that even the Imam of Lagos and our own newly installed Imam are quite young, that is why I accepted it.

“So, I thank God, I am so elated and I feel honoured and I pray to the Almighty Allah to continue to guide me just to live the legacy and keep it going for our children coming behind us.”

Also speaking, the newly installed Imam of Alli-Oloko Wasinmi Mosque, Alhaji Monsur Kehinde Alli- Balogun gave all the glory to Almighty Allah for the new feat.

He said, “Although I never expected that I would become the Imam of the family, just as a popular saying goes, ‘if you are not chosen you can never become a leader’, I thank God that I was chosen.

“I give glory to Almighty God, and I give thanks to my family for giving me this opportunity, and I pray that the Almighty Allah continues to be with them and watch over them in all their endeavours.”

Earlier, while delivering his welcome address, the Chairman, Alli-Balogun Descendants Union (an offspring of Alli Balogun), Otunba Nurudeen Adegboyega Ojora-Adejiyan said the family took three of Alli Balogun’s left-overs to heart, “The good name, Alli Balogun that must not be tarnished, Family Bond and the edifice named Wasinmi Mosque.”

According to him, “For the mosque, we saw that we do not have a choice, because the old man, fought a battle at the Lagos Central Mosque, left the place reminiscences of Sunny Ade’s song, ‘…maja, masaa, lafinmo akinkanju loju ogun.

“He left the battlefield, with his Imam and supporters and moved to this site to build the mosque, as well as a befitting house for the Imam by the side of the mosque.

“Unfortunately, since the mosque started its Islamic chores, it has not been blessed with a direct blooded relative as Imam despite the strong Islamic learning of its ancestor legendary and family members.

“We are therefore thankful to Allah, and appreciative of the Muslim community of Lagos led by His Eminence, Alhaji Sheik (Engr) Sulaimon Abu-Nolla, the Chief Imam of Lagos, for supporting the family’s quest on the nomination of our son from the Busari branch of the family, Alhaji Monsur Kehinde Alli Balogun to be turbaned as the Imam of Alli-Oloko Wasinmi Mosque after almost 90 years of our patriarch’s demise.

“The descendants union will not be found wanting at the forefront of supporting the Lagos Central Mosque, its Ratibis at all times as well as keeping the Islamic relics in better shape than bequeathed to us with Allah’s guidance.”

Speaking in an interview, another another offspring of Alli Balogun, and the Vice Chairman, Alli-Balogun Descendants Union, Dr Gbolahan Alli Balogun said all through life, the name Alli Balogun has served him very well in good stead and described the turbaning of his bloodline as historic.

He said, “This event is a slice of Lagos history for several reasons. No Alli Balogun has been an Imam in the mosque. It has always been an issue of succession so to say.

“But this time around, that succession has now fallen on Alli Balogun for the first time. So, for me, it’s a slice of Lagos history and a very memorable occasion for us.

“It goes way beyond having our bloodline among the League of Imams. The extent of support the Alli Balogun family has offered the Lagos Muslim family, whether in the central mosque or otherwise, is enormous. And you could see part of that today that most of the people who were turbaned today are Alli Balogun’s offspring.

“And you can see the extent they go to contribute to the maintenance of the mosque. And like I said earlier, the mosque is in good shape.

“Three or four years ago, we carried out an integrity test, because here is a mosque that is 98 years old. And the structure is still fantastic and could last another 100 years. And as it is now it is in a very good shape.”

The highpoint of the event was the official turbaning of the new Imam of Alli-Oloko Wasinmi Mosque by the Chief Imam of Lagos State.

This was immediately followed by the turbaning of other Chiefs including Alhaja Makanjuola as the Iya Adini Musulumi of Alli-Oloko Wasinmi Mosque, and Alhaja Falilat Sanusi as the Otun Mogajia of Alli Balogun Family by the newly installed Imam.

The Imam also turbaned Alhaja Wasilat Ayoka Alli Balogun as the Iyalode Adini of Alli-Oloko Wasinmi Mosque; Alhaja Riskat Abeni Alli Balogun as the Majeobaje Adini; Alhaja Kuburat Shokunbi as Arowose Adini; Alhaja Sikirat Adeola Olowookere as Agbesinga Adini and Alhaji Dawudu Omotoyosi Ibrahim as Sanmori Adini of Alli-Oloko Wasinmi Mosque.