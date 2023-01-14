Seun Kuti Celebrates 40th Birthday in Grand Style

Mary Nnah

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti last Wednesday clocked 40 and marked it with a big party.

The Birthday anniversary was celebrated in style with friends, family, and colleagues in an elaborate exclusive soiree at the illustrious Fela Shrine, Ikeja Lagos.

The event was also used to celebrate his 32nd year on stage since he began performing at the tender age of 8. The event was themed, so guests “came dressed regally as the “Gods and Goddesses that they are.”

Guests were treated to Afrobeat sounds and astonishing performances, spectacular bottle services, and the best selection of champagnes, spirits, and cognac.

Dignitaries and friends from many spheres of life attended the event to honour the afrobeat legend. These include Funke Akindele, Media Mogul- Sonia Irabor, and Comedian, Bovi.

Seun Kuti was born on the 11th of January 1983, in Lagos State, into the family of the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti being the youngest child at the age of five, Seun developed a passion for music, and by the time he was nine years old, he had begun performing with his father’s band, Egypt 80.

After Fela Kuti passed on in 1997, Seun being only 14 years old assumed leadership of the Egypt 80 group. While still in school, Seun had to choose between a music career and one in American Football for which he has an outstanding talent. The group issued an album titled Many Things in 2008. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80’s debut album was made available under that label.

Seun received an honorable invitation to the Industry Nite in 2014 when he made his debut live performance. On Jidenna‘s second album, 85 to Africa, released in 2019, Kuti appeared as a featured guest. In June, Kuti was interviewed about pan-Africanism, his own country, and music for the Polaris series in the visual collaborative internet catalog.