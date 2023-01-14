Samuel Peterson’s Lukrush Trade Management: A One-Stop-Shop for Music Industry Professionals



Mary Nnah

In the competitive world of the music industry, it’s important to have a team of experts on your side to help you succeed. That’s where Samuel Peterson and his company, Lukrush Trade Management Holding LLC, come in. With a diverse range of services for both musicians and industry professionals, Lukrush Trade Management Holding LLC is a one-stop shop for all things music.



“Our role is to help artists develop their identity, voice, and marketability,” Peterson says. “We assist with single releases and production and help to market the artist across all digital platforms. We also help to connect artists with managers, promoters, and gigs to test their marketability. If appropriate, we may also place them in television shows.”

In addition to working with individual artists, Peterson and his team also have a wealth of experience in organizing successful shows. “When selecting artists for a show, we consider the demographic and audience that we will be performing for,” Peterson says. “The venue is chosen based on its accessibility and capacity for the event. We then cast the appropriate talent that fits the platform.”



But it’s not just about the music for Peterson and his team – they also understand the business side of the industry. “To succeed in the music industry, it is important to learn the business, seek out a mentor, and take courses in music business and finance,” Peterson advises. “It is also helpful to have a producer who understands your musical style and can guide you in all genres. Networking and building relationships with industry professionals can also be beneficial. Finally, it is important to be open to learning and adapting to change.”

With a background in education and decades of experience in the music industry, Peterson brings a unique perspective to his work at Lukrush Trade Management Holding LLC. Whether you’re a musician looking to grow your career or a music industry professional seeking expert guidance, Lukrush Trade Management Holding LLC has you covered. So, if you want to make it in the music industry, don’t hesitate to reach out to Peterson and his team.



Peterson is particularly excited about his signed artist, Miles. “His style is classic and mature yet young and fierce, and current with the times. This artist is not just a singer but one who takes on real issues with his music and inspires an audience to look at themselves in many different ways while giving them a true feeling of love and faith. The album the love experience is just that and the miles love experience is a true journey to the ears. His first single will be out in 2023 and the world should get ready for the voice of miles.”