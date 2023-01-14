Paul Onuachu: Hammers’ Solutions to Goalscoring Woes?

Global soccer

Having just managed to score 15 goals in 18 matches in the Premier League, the same number of goals Paul Onuachu has scored this season in the same number of games, West Ham United are now turning direction to the Super Eagles striker for solution to their goal scoring problem

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Genk striker Paul Onuachu, and the Nigerian could be the man to solve the Hammers’ goalscoring woes.

According to French publication Jeunes Footeux, the Irons, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Everton are all keen on signing the 28-year-old, who has continued his fine form with Genk in the 2022/’23 campaign.

The report claims that the 6 foot 7 forward will likely cost around €25 million (£22 million) for any interested Premier League suitors this month, with the Nigerian forward having hit 15 goals in 18 games so far this term.

West Ham, as a squad, have managed just 15 goals in 18 league matches this season, with only Nottingham Forest and Wolves scoring fewer, so it seems clear that David Moyes needs attacking additions if he wants to distance his team from a relegation battle.

West Ham have long endured a striker ‘curse‘, with marquee signings such as Sebastian Haller, Simone Zaza and Jonathan Callieri, all failing to deliver the goods in recent years.

While Michail Antonio has stepped up in the past, it seems clear from his disappointing performances so far this season – with the Jamaican boasting just two goals in the Premier League – that he is no longer good enough to be starting every week in Moyes’ side.

Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca also looks to be heading down the same route, as he has managed just three top-flight goals so far, with WhoScored awarding him a disappointing 6.54 rating for his performances.

Therefore, it seems clear that Moyes needs an effective main striker in his squad in the second half of the campaign, and Onuachu could be the ideal man, especially if he can translate his prolific form in Belgium to the Premier League.

Since signing for Genk in 2019 from FC Midtjylland, he has gone on to make 130 appearances, in which he has contributed a hugely impressive 83 goals and 10 assists.

The Nigeria international dubbed a “phenomenon” by Genk CEO Erik Gerits would arrive at the London Stadium in confident mood and would certainly be a threat to Premier League defences with his height and finishing ability.

Former professional footballer John Fashanu was full of praise for the forward after he scored for Nigeria in 2021, saying: “I want to tell Onuachu well done and a big congratulation because he has proved to everybody that he is still number one and indeed a goal king.”

Onuachu has consistently found the net in his spells in Belgium and Denmark and deserves a shot in the Premier League, for he could be a big difference-maker in Moyes’ West Ham side in the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reported to be looking at 6ft 6 striker Wout Weghorst, BBC Sport reports. But he is also being linked with signing a striker who is even taller than Weghorst, Genk powerhouse-Onuachu.

Onuachu stands at a gigantic 6ft 7; a height which exceeds two metres tall.

French outlet Jeunes Footeaux report United have studied Onuachu and are weighing him up as an option. The report adds that there is not total agreement at Old Trafford that he is the right player, even though Erik ten Hag is said to be a fan.

At present all signs point to Weghorst being Manchester United’s priority, and the Dutch connection certainly helps, with Ten Hag keen to sign a player he knows well, who can slot in immediately. (Manchester United had since signed Weghorst and may have a role to play in today’s Manchester derby).

But if this move is unsuccessful, possibly due to complications with either Burnley or Besiktas, then Onuachu may become an alternative the club turn to.

Onuachu would however cost United a fee, as opposed to being available for loan. Even if this was around £15 million, it would be more than the club may have to offer this month.

He is under contract at Genk only until 2024, so it’s possible United could do a deal on the cheap – but a loan would be better for the club, as there should be a bigger spending pot available in the summer, and a wider choice of strikers to choose from.

From a stylistic perspective, Onuachu and Weghorst are both giants in football terms, and this could be a profile of player Erik ten Hag is looking for, so he can switch up his current attacking options.

Onuachu has been in prolific form for Genk this season, boasting 15 goals in 18 Jupiler Pro League appearances, plus one goal in the cup.

Genk signed Onuachu from Danish side Midtjylland in 2019, where he scored 74 goals in 181 games.

He has scored at an even more frequent rate in Belgium, netting 83 goals in 130 matches for Genk.

Onuachu has six goals in his last four games, which included scoring all four goals in Genk’s 4-1 win over Charleroi in November.

Meanwhile, Onuachu has continued his fine run in front of goal in 2023 when he netted his 14th goal of the league season for table-topping Genk to beat champions Club Brugge 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Belgium Jupiter League top scorer fired his 14th goal in the 67th minute, when he outpaced his marker inside the box before he drove home.

He has now scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.