  • Saturday, 14th January, 2023

Ologbondiyan Drums Support for Atiku/Okowa in Kogi

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ahead of today’s campaign rally in Kogi State, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, has urged the people the state to come out en masse to receive Atiku/Okowa campaign train.

Ologbondiyan, who made the call while interacting with  journalists in Lokoja, yesterday, stated that time has come for the PDP to reclaim power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after seven and half years of maladministration .

He explained that life was better for the citizens under the PDP government than what was being experienced under the present APC-led administration, urging the electorate to vote out bad government.

 Ologbondiyan appealed to the electorate to vote Atiku Abubarka as president and Ifeanyi Okowa as vice president  in the forthcoming presidential election in February. 

He assured Nigerians that the Atiku/Okowa presidency will return Nigeria back to lost glory and revamp the ailing economy.

Meanwhile, former deputy governor of Kogi State and the State Director General Atiku/Okowa for President  Campaign, Yomi Awoniyi, has inaugurated 11 vehicles donated by the Adamu Mahmoud Atta Support Group .

Awoniyi commanded Atta for donating generously to the Atiku/Okowa campaign, tasking other loyal members of the party to emulate the founder of AMASG.

He urged them to work for the success of the PDP during the forthcoming general elections in Kogi State and ensure that the party delivers all candidates.

