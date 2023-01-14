Nottingham Forest Eye Sarr’s Swap Deal for Dennis

Nottingham Forest are reportedly eyeing a swap deal for Senegal forward, Ismaila Sarr, amid Emmanuel Dennis’ struggle at City Ground

According to reports, the English team is undertaking a reshuffle to keep their Premier League hope alive.

The Tricky Trees have not been at their best so far since they were promoted to the top-flight division, standing just two points clear at the top of the league table.

However, Dennis, according to The Mirror, could be one of the scapegoats that might be axed from the team following his subpar performance for the Reds.

It should be recalled that the Super Eagles forward switched to Nottingham Forest from Watford to join his countryman, Taiwo Awoniyi, for a reported fee of around £20 million.

Since his arrival, the 25-year-old has only scored one goal and provided one assist in 10 domestic league appearances for Steve Cooper’s men.

However, this performance could be a major lead on Cooper’s thought of sending him back to his former club to pick Senegal’s 2022 World Cup star.