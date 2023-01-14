No Messi-Ronaldo Rivalry in Saudi as PSG Star’s Al Hilal Move Debunked

Against the backdrop of recent reports that Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been approached by Saudi Arabia side, Al Hilal, where he is expected to renew rivalry with Portuguese super star, Cristiano Ronaldo, the report has since been debunked.

Messi has not been approached by Al Hilal and would not consider a move to Saudi Arabia, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says.

Recent reports suggest the Argentina international, 35, has been offered £245m to move to the Middle East.

Messi’s contract expires in the summer but, according to Balague, he is close to finalising a deal to remain at PSG.

“There hasn’t been an offer from Al Hilal,” says Balague.

“PSG and Messi are organising a meeting in the next few weeks to finalise the deal that will keep him in Paris.”

Messi helped Argentina win the World Cup for the first time since 1986 in Qatar last month.

He said after the tournament that he planned to keep on playing for his country, while Balague says he is also determined to win more things in Europe.

“Right now, his motivation is to stay in Europe,” Balague added.

“He is favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, he is still in the Champions League, he has big targets after winning the World Cup.

“Not only does it make no sense to approach him with that offer, it hasn’t existed.”

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in 2021 and has made 54 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 24 goals.